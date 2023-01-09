Two criminals killed in encounters

ISLAMABAD: Two outlaws were killed and three policemen were critically injured in two different incidents of shootout on Sunday evening.
First incident took place in sector G/9-1 when bike-riding cops of Eagle squad chased a 3-member gang of muggers while the gangsters were running away after snatching mobile phone from a pedestrian. Upon seeing the police, the gangsters opened fire at the police, which critically wounded cop Kamran-ur-Rehman. In the retaliatory firing, one of the three robbers were killed.
