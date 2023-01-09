GB govt to launch ‘Madad Gar Doorstep Delivery Service’

GILGIT: In order to introduce a more flexible and time saving system, GB government has come up with the initiative to facilitate citizens in collaboration with Pakistan post and GB police, says a press release on Sunday.

And its first pilot is being run in Skardu district in three weeks time. ‘Madadgar Doorstep Delivery Service’ will enable the citizens in acquiring important documents such as domicile, birth certificate, legal heirship certificate, police verification, Municipal certificates/approvals, revenue certificates of ownership or transfer, motor car registration etc from the comfort of their homes.

From form submission to delivery of final documents, will be taken care of for a nominal fee and within minimum time. The citizens will call at a provided toll free number to schedule an appointment after which a representative from the postal service will take the forms to their doorstep. After the forms have been filled and necessary documents attached, the representative will go to the respective office where a dedicated member of the field staff will collect and submit the forms on the citizen’s behalf.

Once the document is ready for delivery, postal services will be informed and a representative will deliver it to the citizen’s door-step saving their time and eliminating the need to wait in queues.

The Chief Secretary (CS) GB Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani explained the whole rationale behind this initiative by declaring that this initiative boasts several benefits in terms of importance and utility. First, it will serve as a bellwether in transforming governance and enhancing efficiency of government departments. Processes that would take weeks and which involved significant effort from citizens will now be curtailed to a minimum and streamlined.