PTI govt in Punjab cannot survive any further: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has claimed that PTI government in Punjab cannot survive any further. It is the question of days, when the biggest province will get rid misrule of the party of cheats that has been creating hurdles in the way of cohesive efforts for the well-being of the country.

In an exclusive chat with The News from Lahore Sunday evening the federal minister who is also member the special committee of the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) to coordinate efforts for political streamlining in Punjab setup by the party president two days ago, said that the incumbent Punjab government may seek vote of confidence today or later, it is destined to be defeated and the dream of dissolving of Punjab Assembly wouldn’t come true till the expiry of mandated tenure of the provincial legislature.

To a query Senator Tarar said that provincial governor asking the chief minister for furnishing majority in the house, was constitutional and unfortunately the PTI has no respect for the sacred book.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar reminded that the PTI has lost number game in Punjab after suffering defeat in the National Assembly, bound to be suffer defeat on the legal front as well. He said that the Governor Punjab has a solid and strong case. “We will fight it out with full vigour before the learned court tomorrow,” he vowed.