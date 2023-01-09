Campuses reopen after winter break

LAHORE: Public and private schools across Punjab will reopen after annual winter vacation on Monday (today). Amid freezing cold social media was abuzz, for the last couple of days, with rumours that winter break would be extended. However, Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas took to social media on Sunday and confirmed that schools would reopen from Monday (today).
Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police have initiated a campaign against underage motorcyclists and car drivers...
Islamabad:Teachers have complained that despite the directions and reminders of the Ministry of Federal Education and...
Islamabad: The Islamabad and Rawalpindi police conducted a joint search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of...
Islamabad: The work at twelve spots of the Bhara Kahu bypass is simultaneously underway which shows at least one...
Islamabad: Like all parts of the country, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing...
Economic anarchy is creeping in. Political blame game is on. Incumbent government is blaming previous regime for all...
Comments