Farmers decry urea shortage, price-hike

LAHORE: Farmers have expressed dismay over what they call shortage of urea fertilizer and its price-hike amid peak demand period.

Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI) in a statement here on Sunday said that short supply of vital farm nutrients and their high prices in the middle of wheat cultivation may spell disaster for agriculture sector.

'The government has shut down two urea factories effective January 4, 2023. These two factories produce around 77,000 tons per month. Such a shortfall in supply will create havoc for the farmers and people,' said Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, President, PKI and other office-bearers.

They added that urea is required in January and February for application on wheat, which is a staple food. With urea shortage, wheat production in the country would go down drastically spelling disaster for whole economy we do not have foreign exchange to import wheat. Urea is already selling at Rs2,900 per bag to the farmers’ maximum retail price of 2,440 per bag. This is Rs460 per bag above the maximum retail price.

This black marketing is happening due to shortage of urea in the country, they said and added farmers are forced to pay extra due to shortage of urea in the last one year. This was due to average Rs450 per bag black marketing of fertilizer during the past year. With the closure of the two urea factories from January 4, 2023.

Urea market prices will now jump to over Rs3,000 per bag against of MRP Rs2,440 per bag. Black marketing will rule and farmers will suffer the result of this cruel decision, they resented. By shutting down urea factories, the government is shutting down the ability of the country to produce its own food. Pakistan will become dependent on other countries for feeding its people and importing food, PKI leaders observed.

It is not possible to grow food or cash crops on large scale without availability of fertilizer at affordable rates. Urea shortage means shortage of food crops like wheat and export crops like cotton, rice and maize.

They demanded the government re-start all urea factories. This is in the interest of preventing food shortage in the country and ensuring exports of products based on cotton, rice and maize.