1,657 criminals arrested in first week of 2023

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested a total of 1,657 criminals during the first week of 2023. Police arrested 254 persons on charges of carrying and displaying illegal weapons and 97 persons on charges of firing in the air.

Police arrested 62 persons on charges of gambling. Moreover, in the first week of this year, Lahore Police arrested 227 criminals involved in serious crimes. Police arrested 227 proclaimed offenders during the first week of 2023. Police arrested 24 criminals of A category, 117 POs and court absconders of B category, 86 target offenders and 110 court absconders. Police arrested 62 persons involved in violation of kite flying act.