SA dig in to hold Australia to Sydney draw

SYDNEY: South Africa were untroubled as they batted out for their first draw in almost six years on the final day of the third Test in Sydney on Sunday, denying Australia a series whitewash.

Australia went into the fifth day of the rain-ravaged Test requiring 14 wickets for an improbable victory, but the Proteas comfortably negotiated their way through to earn a first draw in their last 47 Tests going back to New Zealand in 2017.

The teams shook hands with five overs left and South Africa at 106 for two in their second innings with Sarel Erwee unbeaten on 42 and Temba Bavuma 17.

Australia enforced the follow-on after Josh Hazlewood led the way with four wickets to dismiss the Proteas for 255 – 21 runs short of their target, but their highest innings total of a dismal series.

“We tried different things, kept putting balls in good areas and hoped the luck would turn,” Australia skipper Pat Cummins said.

“We were up against it, we had 150 overs to take 20 wickets on a good surface.”

Australia could only muster two wickets in South Africa’s second innings with skipper Dean Elgar yet again failing along with Heinrich Klaasen.

Elgar fell for the fourth time in the series to a leg-side catch by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 10.

Cummins peppered him with a rising delivery and targeted Elgar’s technical batting flaw off his hips for yet another cheap dismissal.

Elgar finished a miserable series with just 56 runs from six innings at an average of 9.33, raising yet more questions about his future as South Africa’s Test skipper.

“Touring Australia is never easy,” Elgar said. “The message to the group yesterday was to fight it out on day five.

“Only three or four guys have played here before, so there are a lot of learnings. It is a tough place to tour, maybe the toughest in the world.

“Test cricket teaches you resilience. When things aren´t on your side, you still have to wake up and try again.”

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was named man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 195 in Australia’s first innings declaration of 475-4.

Fellow opener David Warner was man-of-the-series, based largely on his double century in Melbourne.

Asked about his feelings on being stranded short of his first Test double-century by the declaration, Khawaja said: “I would have loved to get a double ton.

“But this is what cricket is about. You play for milestones but you also need to do the best for the team.”

Australia had some chances on the final day and leading spinner Nathan Lyon was left distraught when two contentious reviews involving Klaasen went against him.

Klaasen survived a strident leg before wicket appeal and subsequent review on 27.

A run later a low catch by Steve Smith was given not out after a review with the third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruling that part of the ball was touching the grass when it went into Smith’s fingers.

Smith was adamant he took the catch. “I was pretty certain I caught it, but it was deemed the other way. It’s the umpire’s call and you move on.”

Score Board

Australia won the toss

Australia 1st innings 475-4 d

South Africa 1st innings

Elgar c Carey b Hazlewood 15

Erwee b Lyon 18

Klaasen c Carey b Cummins 2

Bavuma c Carey b Hazlewood 35

Zondo lbw b Cummins 39

Verreynne c Smith b Cummins 19

Jansen c Carey b Head 11

Harmer b Hazlewood 47

Maharaj lbw b Hazlewood 53

Rabada c and b Lyon 3

Nortje not out 0

Extras: (b2, lb1, nb5, pen5) 13

Total: (all out, 108 overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-37, 3-37, 4-85, 5-130, 6-137, 7-167, 8-252, 9-255, 10-255Bowling: Hazlewood 23-7-48-4 (2nb), Cummins 23-7-60-3 (2nb), Lyon 40-16-88-2, Agar 14-3-30-0 (1nb), Head 7-1-21-1, Smith 1-1-0-0

Score Board

South Africa 2nd innings

Erwee not out 42

Elgar c Carey b Cummins 10

Klaasen b Hazlewood 35

Bavuma not out 17

Extras: (nb2) 2

Total: (2 wickets, 41.5 overs) 106

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-75

Bowling: Hazlewood 5-2-9-1, Agar 8-2-28-0, Cummins 8-1-16-1, Lyon 15-5-32-0, Head 2-0-4-0, Smith 1-0-8-0, Labuschagne 2.5-1-9-0 (2nb)

Result: Match drawn

Man of the match: Usman Khawaja

Man of the series: David Warner

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Paul Reiffel