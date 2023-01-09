Nouman falls to Capella in U13 final at BJO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will return home without winning a gold medal out of ten categories at the British Junior Open (BJO) Squash Championships as Nouman Khan lost the Under-13 final to Carlton Capella (USA) in four games in Birmingham (UK).
Carlton beat Nouman with a game score of 7-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-9. Nouman thus finished as runner-up.
On Saturday night, Pakistan’s Muhammad Hamza Khan lost to Finnlay Withington (England) with a game score of 6-11, 11-5, 17-15, 2-11, 4-11 in the semi-finals of the Under-19 category.
In 2019-20 Hamza won a gold medal in the Under-15 category. Much talked about players like Noor Zaman (Under-19 category) and Abdullah Nawaz (Under-17) were total disappointments.
Azhan Ali Khan though won the Plate event in the Under-15 category.
Results: G13 [3/4] Habiba Rizk (Egy) 3-0 [1] Malika Taymour (Egy) 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 (24m)B13 [1] Carlton Capella (Usa) 3-1 [5/8] Nauman Khan (Pak) 7-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-9 (36m).
