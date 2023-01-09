Poor show at BJO must be aneye-opener for PSF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan squash is facing some serious crisis at present as one of the top players Mohammad Hamza Khan has failed to show glimpses of his past performances in the British Junior Open as the national contingent was heading home without winning a gold medal out of the ten categories contested during the six-day prestigious event.

When Pakistan participated in the event in 2019-20, Hamza returned with gold in the Under-15 category. Hamza was tipped to become the junior world champion by the experts watching him play the final at that time. The youngster has all the capability to become a world beater. His progress, however, was totally mishandled by the raw coaches and the administrators during the past few months as he also faced a two-month ban for performing below par at the Asian Seniors Championship. One wonders who had decided to send such an inexperienced lot to the Asian Senior Championship when some seniors were there to fulfill their national duty. These youngsters including Noor Zaman, and Ashab Irfan require proper handling, excessive international exposure, hard training by the experts at the Pakistan Squash Federation. Banning players and that too at such a tender age could only make them mentally weak and repulsive. Aamir Atlas faced the same issue a few years back. The youngster had all the potential to become a future world champion when he was banned by the federation for six months.

He never was seen playing with the same spirit that was his hallmark earlier. At a young age, Aamir left for the USA on a coaching assignment. From there on he never regained a position where he could produce his best or even start taking the game seriously.

Here again handling of the young players may force some of them to seek a better opportunity by moving to other countries. The dearth of quality players has already crippled Pakistan squash’s progress at the world and Asian levels.

A few players like Asim Khan and Tayyab Aslam have already decided not to play for the country. God knows how long they will be missing the events. Even Nasir Iqbal is seen counting his future options.

Never before such a scenario surfaced in Pakistan squash where there is total uncertainty as to which combination of the players will be selected when it comes to team’s formation at the senior level.

The poor performance at the British Junior Open should be an eye-opener for the federation. Even after inducting some overage players in different categories, Pakistan were unable to make their mark in the Open. ‘The News’ emerging from Birmingham also suggested that some officials were traveling with their families and the organizers initiating an inquiry as to why in some cases Pakistan players were found guilty of no-show. British Junior Open disciplinary committee is to meet within days to decide on such cases. All efforts to get a response from the PSF Secretary Group Captain Zafaryab went fruitless. “Once I return back I will answer these queries,” he said via WhatsApp message.