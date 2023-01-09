Djokovic survives marathon before winning Adelaide title

ADELAIDE: Top seed Novak Djokovic saved a match point Sunday before defeating Sebastian Korda to win the Adelaide International and reinforce his status as a heavy title favourite for the Australian Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner needed more than three hours to stamp his authority on his unseeded American opponent, son of former world number two Petr Korda, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

In doing so, Djokovic extended his unbeaten streak in Australia to 34 straight matches.

The winner of 92 career titles now heads to the Australian Open in about a week with momentum in his bid to secure the Grand Slam for a 10th time, helped by the absence at Melbourne Park of injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, the 2007 champion at Adelaide in the early days of his career, called the pre-Open tune-up week “very special for me”, thrilled by overwhelming fan enthusiasm.

“It’s been an amazing week. To be standing here is a gift definitely,” said the Serbian world number five, who missed last year´s Australian Open after being deported over his vaccination status.

“I gave it my all today and throughout the week in order to be able to get my hands on this trophy.

“The support I have been getting in the last 10 days was something that I don´t think I´ve experienced too many times in my life,” he added, with packed pro-Djokovic crowds whenever he played.

“It definitely felt like playing at home.”

Djokovic nullified Korda´s match point while serving at 5-6, 30/40 in the second set, coming good on an overhead to make the save before the set moved into another tiebreaker which the Serb won.

Korda, 22, was playing his fifth career final and said the experience boded well for the rest of the season.

“It was a great start to the year, I wish I could have gotten it done today, but I know there´s a long journey to go and a lot of positives from this week,” he said.

“I think we´re (he and his team) are going to have a great year together.”

Djokovic, who showed no sign of the leg problem which bothered him on Saturday during his defeat of Daniil Medvedev, agreed, paying tribute the fast-emerging American.

“Amazing effort today Seb. I´d probably say you were closer to victory today than I was. It was decided in one or two shots, one or two points,” he said.

“Tough luck today but the future is bright for you.”

Medvedev confident he can beat Djokovic at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev heads to Melbourne and the Australian Open still believing he has the weapons to beat “best in the world” Novak Djokovic despite being outplayed by the Serbian star in Adelaide.

The Russian, a losing finalist at the last two Australian Opens, crashed 6-3, 6-4 to a dominant Djokovic on Friday evening in the Adelaide International semi-finals.

Despite the defeat, he said he felt “really great” and was in a good place heading into the opening Grand Slam of the year after an under-performing 2022, where he dropped to seventh in the world rankings.

“Novak is different league - 21 Slams. That´s all we have to say. But generally positive and I need to stay positive because the first Slam is coming,” he said after the defeat.

“You have to believe in yourself,” he added. “I honestly say that before every match.

“Every time I play them (Djokovic and Rafael Nadal), before the match the only thought is I have to win, I have to try my best to win.

“I managed to do it. Rafa I think I beat only once, but still I managed to do it. I had some tough matches against him. Against Novak I won a Slam.”

Since defeating Djokovic for the 2021 US Open title, Medvedev has been beaten three times by the Serb, who is back in Australia after missing last year´s Australian Open because of his vaccination status.

Medvedev almost beat Nadal at Melbourne Park last year in an epic final before going down in five sets.

While Djokovic and Nadal pose a serious threat to Medvedev´s quest for a second Grand Slam title, he got a boost last week when world number one Carlos Alcaraz pulled out injured.

The Russian said it was shame, but he was sure the young Spaniard would bounce back.

“It’s a pity. He´s one of the best players in the world,” he said.

“The way he played at 18 years old, he could be a little bit kind of Rafa, Novak, Roger (Federer) kind of guy. But he still has 19 slams to win.

“I’m sure he’s going to come back stronger.”