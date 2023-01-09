Babar seeks to continue white-ball momentum

KARACHI: Pakistan won ODI home series against Australia and the West Indies last year, winning 2-1 and 3-0, respectively. Then they conquered the Netherlands 3-0 at the latter’s backyard.

Pakistan are now to face New Zealand in their three-match ODI series which begins here at the National Stadium from Monday (today).

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam on Sunday said that they would try to continue the momentum which they have had in white-ball cricket.

“Our white-ball cricket went very well last year and we won 90 to 95 percent matches we played last year. Effort will be made to continue with the same momentum and to stick to our strengths,” Babar told a crowded pre-series news conference.

“Because white-ball is a different format and there you have a different mind-set and effort will be made to switch over quickly from red to white-ball and play according to the requirement of one-day cricket and to continue our positive cricket in this format,” said Babar, whose side drew the two-match Test series against New Zealand the other day.

Babar was happy that their actual bowling combination is back. “Yes, some new faces have come and our actual bowling strength is back,” Babar said. “Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah (already playing), Waseem Junior, Dahani and Hasnain are there. We have been delivering very well in bowling in white-ball cricket and will try to continue our momentum in this format and play positive cricket as we have been doing in this format,” the skipper said.

“It’s a new year and it’s a new series and we will try to begin it well,” Babar was quick to add.

Asked how difficult it would be for him to handle things as two senior players have returned and some uncapped boys are also there in the squad, Babar said there is no such difficult thing. "The new-comers are very excited and the way they have been performing in domestic cricket like Tayyab Tahir and Kamran Ghulam, who has already been with us and if he gets a chance he should grab that. As a youngster you wait for the chance to serve Pakistan. Effort will be made to play the best XI,” Babar said.

“New Zealand is one of the best teams, having a fine combination with seniors also there. We also have young and experienced players and hopefully it will be a good series,” Babar said.

Asked if Shan Masood who has been appointed his deputy for the ODI series would be part of the first game, Babar said he could not talk about individual players. “Look, we cannot talk about any individual if he is vice-captain or X, Y, Z whether he will be part of the playing XI. We are yet to discuss it. I have not even seen the pitch as yet. Effort will be made to field the best XI and win this series,” Babar said.

He appreciated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fine effort with the bat during the Test series. “Sarfaraz waited a long but he did not lose heart. He did train with dedication. He waited for his turn and batted in difficult situation and lifted the team. It's the quality of an experienced player that he gives you his best in difficult times. It was a dream comeback,” Babar said.

He said that it’s important for the captain and selection committee to be on one page. “We have consulted and we are on the same page. I have given input and we convey

them our point of view,” said Babar.