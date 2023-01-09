CITY PULSE

Exploring in Depth
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Behram
Farooqui, Bilal Sethi, Dawood Ahmed, Farah Anwer, Habiba Safder, Haroon Rasheed, Hina Tabassum, Irfan Abdullah, Maha Sohail, Mansoor Zaib, Muhammad Huzefa, Muhammad Ismail, Nabeel Majeed, Nabiha Gillani, Samara Shahid, Samiya Iqbal, Sehrish Willayat, Sumbal Sultana, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Unzila Zaheer and Yaruk Mehmood. Titled ‘Exploring in Depth’, the show will run at the gallery until January 17. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
None of the 152,101 students of seven education boards of Sindh who had secured the A-1 grade in their matriculation...
Religious scholar Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi has passed away in the United States where he was being treated for...
Almost akin to a Swiss knife, Jamal Shah manifests sure-fire ability to express emotion equitably in acting, film...
A representational image of Karachi's Sea View beachTwo suspects have been arrested in connection with the body of a...
A man was gunned down in the Orangi Town neighbourhood, while four others were wounded in separate incidents in...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday issued directives to provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to...
Comments