Action ordered against SSPs and SHOs over rising street crime

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday issued directives to provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to take action against the officers, especially SSPs (district police chiefs), who have failed to control street crime in their respective jurisdictions.

Officials said that the CM also directed the Special Security Unit (SSU) and the Sindh Reserve Police to help the Karachi police against street criminals. In an attempt to purge the city of street criminals, the CM directed IGP Memon to mobilise the SSU and the reserve police on the roads to support the district police.

“I want the city police to make it their mission to eliminate street crime,” he said. In case of failure, he told the IGP that “the relevant SSPs and SHOs be transferred and removed immediately”.

The CM directed the IGP to deploy police, reserve police and SSU officials at street crime hotspots, intensify police patrol for vigilance, and keep sharing their photos, location and deployment plans with him.

He also instructed the IGP to “keep me informed about the actions taken against criminals, along with the number of arrests, so necessary instructions can be given to the prosecution department for bringing them to book”.

The CM also directed the IGP to intensify the crackdown against repetitive and habitual street criminals, and drug peddlers who either have been bailed out or are at large. The CM said Karachi’s people have already seen the worst law and order situation, and mayhem at the hands of terrorists as well as other criminals.

“After a lot of sacrifices rendered by the police and other law enforcement agencies in the line of duty, the government restored law and order with the support of Karachiites,” he said. “Now the people of this city can’t be left at the mercy of street criminals, so we have to develop a sense of security among the citizens by eliminating street crime for good.”

On the CM’s orders, the IGP has issued the necessary instructions to the city police, the SSU and the reserve police to aid the district police, said the officials. They added that the IGP has also sought the performance details of the SSPs posted in different city districts, because if they have failed to perform, competent officers will be posted in their place. The officials claimed that it is very likely that in the coming days some reshuffling may be observed at different positions, including the SSPs of the Karachi police.