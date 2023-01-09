Faustian bargain

Saddar, Jodia Bazaar, Marriot Road and Bolton Market are among the many areas of Karachi that have been encroached beyond recognition. The traffic, sanitary and safety conditions of these areas are all dangerous to the public. Given how widespread this phenomenon is, there can be little doubt that those responsible for the encroachment have an arrangement with the local municipal authorities. The exact details are not known to the public, but the people of Karachi can tell that the municipal authorites are partly to blame.

There can be no other plausible explanation as to how brazen this practice has become. There needs to be a full enquiry into the activities of the KMC and how they have let their city deteriorate to such an extent.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi