Are the kids alright?

We are living in a technologically advanced world, which is making our life easier in numerous ways. Unfortunately, those who have grown up in the digital age have become overly reliant on technology. While smartphones and all their apps can help with many things, they are no substitute for family, friends, hard work and a healthy life.

When the modern student finds a problem they cannot quickly solve, he or she just googles it. Now, with the advent of ChatGPT, students can use AI to write entire essays or come up with entire class projects. Rather than being taught to work with others and become problem solvers, the first instinct of the future generation will be to turn helplessly towards a computer. While technology has paved the way for great progress, it might just be creating more harm than good.

Abdul Wahab

Kech