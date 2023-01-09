Never again

When the Afghan Taliban returned to power, many in Pakistan passionately welcomed their ascendancy. It hasn’t been two years since the Afghan Taliban took charge and those who celebrated their return are likely already regretting their earlier enthusiasm. The TTP and other groups hostile to Pakistan appear to have found a safe operations base in Afghanistan, contrary to the promises made by the Afghan Taliban to dismantle militancy on their soil.

This has led to a resurgence in terror attacks, which have reached as far as the capital. Furthermore, there are troubling reports of TTP militants regaining their foothold in areas such as the Swat Valley. We must do all we can to counter this resurgence. This country has already suffered enough at the hands of the TTP and cannot afford to do so all over again.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur