Poor police

In the recent protest in Gwadar, one could observe all the police officers doing their best to prevent things from getting violent. Although one can sympathize with the demands of the protesters, this should not blind us to the sorry state of the local police. One could observe them in the biting cold without any warm clothing and having to sleep in their police cars.

Regardless of the sins of the government, we need a well-functioning police force to maintain law and order and keep us all safe. The government must fully facilitate the local police so that they can perform their duties effectively.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat