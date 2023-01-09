Abandonment

The flood affectees of Sindh are still waiting for food and shelter. Winter is here and the victims are struggling to survive. Sindh was arguably the worst-hit by last year’s floods and the response of the provincial government has left a lot to be desired.
The province already punches below its weight in terms of economic and human development and, if left unaddressed, the plight of the flood victims will only set us back further.
Farman Ali Magsi
Kashmore
Saddar, Jodia Bazaar, Marriot Road and Bolton Market are among the many areas of Karachi that have been encroached...
We are living in a technologically advanced world, which is making our life easier in numerous ways. Unfortunately,...
I would like to draw the attention of the government to the skyrocketing prices of chicken and dairy products....
When the Afghan Taliban returned to power, many in Pakistan passionately welcomed their ascendancy. It hasn’t been...
Education is the most powerful tool for change. Sadly, our education system has actually been holding us back. It has...
In the recent protest in Gwadar, one could observe all the police officers doing their best to prevent things from...
Comments