Abandonment

The flood affectees of Sindh are still waiting for food and shelter. Winter is here and the victims are struggling to survive. Sindh was arguably the worst-hit by last year’s floods and the response of the provincial government has left a lot to be desired.

The province already punches below its weight in terms of economic and human development and, if left unaddressed, the plight of the flood victims will only set us back further.

Farman Ali Magsi

Kashmore