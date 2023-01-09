Wanted: new leaders

The country has been brought to a shameful stage where our finance minister castigates people who express justified concerns about the nation’s financial health. However, Dar’s bullish stance is not backed by some financial reform package that he plans on introducing; instead, it is predicated on the hope that China or Saudi Arabia will come to our rescue. This is fairly typical of our ruling class, who are forever dependent on others to solve our problems while they keep getting richer. Our only hope lies in getting rid of the top leadership of major political parties as they are the chief architects of our debt trap. This would, hopefully, enable more competent, experienced and honest people within these parties to rise and take charge of the government.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
Saddar, Jodia Bazaar, Marriot Road and Bolton Market are among the many areas of Karachi that have been encroached...
We are living in a technologically advanced world, which is making our life easier in numerous ways. Unfortunately,...
I would like to draw the attention of the government to the skyrocketing prices of chicken and dairy products....
When the Afghan Taliban returned to power, many in Pakistan passionately welcomed their ascendancy. It hasn’t been...
Education is the most powerful tool for change. Sadly, our education system has actually been holding us back. It has...
In the recent protest in Gwadar, one could observe all the police officers doing their best to prevent things from...
Comments