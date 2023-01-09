Wanted: new leaders

The country has been brought to a shameful stage where our finance minister castigates people who express justified concerns about the nation’s financial health. However, Dar’s bullish stance is not backed by some financial reform package that he plans on introducing; instead, it is predicated on the hope that China or Saudi Arabia will come to our rescue. This is fairly typical of our ruling class, who are forever dependent on others to solve our problems while they keep getting richer. Our only hope lies in getting rid of the top leadership of major political parties as they are the chief architects of our debt trap. This would, hopefully, enable more competent, experienced and honest people within these parties to rise and take charge of the government.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi