Outsourcing airports not privatisation, says Saad

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique said on Saturday that the government had only decided to outsource the national airports and it had nothing to do with privatisation.

Saad Rafique denied the opposition’s propaganda that the federal government was considering privatisation.

He told a presser that it had been decided to outsource only the administrative affairs of three airports, adding it would bring foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country. He cited examples of airports in India, Saudi Arabia, and the US to validate his argument.

The minister said the government was trying to revive the international routes of PIA. He said PIA’s share in routes was now enjoyed by other airlines, but once the PIA routes to Europe resume, the ticket prices will go down due to competition.