Friend abducted: Moonis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Mooni Elahi said his friend was abducted by some unknown men riding black-coloured vehicles in Lahore. The son of Punjab Chief Minister said the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had denied detaining him. “After some days he [Moonis’ friend] would be taken to FIA and they would be forced to lodge an FIR against him.” Without naming anyone, he said: “Why don’t you understand that we will not join the PDM.”