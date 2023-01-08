Wheat sale points increased: Elahi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired an emergency meeting on Saturday night and took decisions for the elimination of wheat and flour crisis across the province.

Secretary Food Nadir Chattha and Hamesh Khan attended the meeting. CM directed the senior officials to formulate a permanent line of action within 24 hours to eliminate wheat and flour crisis on priority basis in the province. Elahi apprised that the monthly government quota of flour mills has been doubled and sale points have also been doubled across the province. He said that 1,840,000 flour bags of 10 kg will be available at government rates across Punjab.

He said flour mills will be released 26,000 tonnes of government wheat in excess of their demand from Monday. He was hopeful that the prices of.local wheat and flour will decrease significantly by increasing the government quota.