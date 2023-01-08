ERCP, EUS hands-on workshop held

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Medical University organised a two-day hands-on training workshop on basic skills involving endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and Advanced End­oscopic Retrograde Chol­an­g­iopancreatography (ERCP) in collaboration with Society of Therapeutic Endoscopy Pakistan (STEP) and Centre for Liver and Digestive Diseases (CLD) here at Holy Family Hospital.

The 17th ERCP and 14th EUS training workshop that was facilitated by International Youth Forum UK and USA provided hands-on training opportunity to gastroenterologists and GI fellows from different cities of Pakistan. Renowned international and national faculty members including Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Dr. Hafiz Hammad and Dr. Mumtaz Hussain from UK and Dr. Bilal from USA imparted training to the participants.

Over 25 participants were given training during the workshop. The participants who have already been performing endoscopy procedures in hospitals and want to improve their skills were provided chance of hands-on training on ERCP and EUS under supervision of the experts, while the participants who have not performed procedures earlier were given hands-on training on simulator. The participants who are qualified gastroenterologists and physicians from Punjab, AJK, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA attended the hands-on workshop.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar (SI), vice chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University addressing the participants said that Rawalpindi Medical University is playing an important role to train the young doctors on emerging research in the field of Gastroenterology along with motivating them to serve patients with dedication.

He said the RMU is determined to enhance the skills and knowledge of gastroenterologists and hepatologists working across the country and for that, he is of the view that a special emphasis should be given on latest invasive techniques and procedures. STEP Secretary General Dr. Zahid Mahmood Minhas informed ‘The News’ that during the workshop, around 12 different procedures were performed to help the poor and needy patients free of cost. In the concluding session of the workshop, Dr. Minhas appreciated the efforts of the trainers and participants.