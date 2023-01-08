PMLN challenges KP helicopter bill

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Saturday challenged a bill approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on the use of a government helicopter in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).
PMLN parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousaf filed the petition and made the provincial government and chief secretary respondents. He argued that the amendment to the laws was made illegally. “No one including Imran Khan would be allowed to use public money,” he said adding that the bill was approved as the PTI was in a majority in the provincial assembly. He argued that the provincial government had provided legal shelter to the use of the provincial government helicopter since 2008 through the bill. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said it had also allowed renting out the helicopter for commercial use.
LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique said on Saturday that the government had only decided to outsource the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Mooni Elahi said his friend was abducted by some unknown men riding...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired an emergency meeting on Saturday night and took decisions...
Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Medical University organised a two-day hands-on training workshop on basic skills involving...
Islamabad: Buying a bag of flour on record high prices has literally become a ‘fantasy’ for daily wagers and...
Islamabad: The Health Services Academy in collaboration with other health regulatory authorities will launch a pilot...
Comments