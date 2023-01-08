Author Hanif Kureishi hospitalised in Rome after injury

KARACHI: Hanif Kureishi, the British-Pakistani author of “The Buddha of Suburbia”, a 1990 global hit, passed out in Rome and fears he might never be able to walk or write again.

After undergoing surgery at Gemelli Hospital, Rome Kureishi feels not able to move arms or legs since the injury while watching football match before the new year.

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter and dramatist said in a thread of tweets on Friday that he initially believed he was going to pass away following the fall. “I believed I was dying. I believed I had three breaths left,” he wrote describing the incident, adding that he realised he had lost coordination between his mind and body. “I had become divorced from myself.”

The 68-year-old said he saw “Mo Salah score against Aston Villa”, felt dizzy and passed out. He woke up “in a pool of blood” with his wife beside him. “I was profoundly traumatised, altered, and unrecognisable to myself. I am in the hospital. I cannot move my arms and legs,” he said on the microblogging platform.

Kureishi, who is the famed author of books like “My Son the Fanatic” and “The Last Word”, reassured his followers that we would soon begin treatment and use “voice-assisted hardware and software” to continue life and “begin work again”.