Balochistan CM orders action against wheat hoarders

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday directed the concerned authorities to crack down on wheat hoarders and wholesalers with an aim to control the shortage of wheat for provision of facilities to the people in the province.

He said that the administration of all the districts should be mobilised and action should be taken against those who store wheat and sell food items at higher prices, adding that the people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders and street vendors.

The CM said that a special team should be formed for taking action against wheat hoarders, adding that the report of action should be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The district administration said that in the light of instructions of the chief minister, the operations of the special teams were underway under the supervision of deputy commissioner Quetta in various parts of the city.

As many as 102 shopkeepers were arrested for illegal selling and hoarding and fines of thousands of rupees were imposed during 378 raids conducted at wheat and flour warehouses and shops in the respective areas by the special team, it added.

It said about 31 shops were sealed and warnings were issued to 74 shopkeepers. The district administration advised that the people should register their complaints against hoarders and wholesalers with the complaint cell of the deputy commissioner in order to check hoarding.