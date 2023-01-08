NAB summons Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari with documents in the Al-Qadir University land case on January 9 (Monday).
Earlier, the NAB Rawalpindi sent a call-up notice to Zulfi Bukhari to appear before it in the same case on November 29, 2022. But on Zulfi's request, the dates were rescheduled for December 15 but he failed to appear on that day. Now again he has been summoned on January 9.
In the call-up notice issued by the NAB Rawalpindi, it has been said that the land transfer record of Al-Qadir University Trust should be brought along and the registry record of land purchase from private housing society should also be provided.
KARACHI: Local authorities have decided to deport illegally-settled Afghan nationals from the country following end of...
PARIS: A newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past Earth and the Sun in the coming...
BANNU/LAKKI MARWAT: There is no respite in attacks on police in KP's southern districts as two more incidents were...
LONDON: Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back on Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new...
PARIS: Iran drew international condemnation on Saturday as it executed two men for killing a paramilitary force member...
RAWALPINDI: People from all walks of life attended the marriage ceremony of daughter of Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed on...
Comments