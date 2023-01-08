NAB summons Zulfi Bukhari

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari with documents in the Al-Qadir University land case on January 9 (Monday).

Earlier, the NAB Rawalpindi sent a call-up notice to Zulfi Bukhari to appear before it in the same case on November 29, 2022. But on Zulfi's request, the dates were rescheduled for December 15 but he failed to appear on that day. Now again he has been summoned on January 9.

In the call-up notice issued by the NAB Rawalpindi, it has been said that the land transfer record of Al-Qadir University Trust should be brought along and the registry record of land purchase from private housing society should also be provided.