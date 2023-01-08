Suleman Shehbaz’s interim bail extended till 21st

LAHORE: The Special Court Central judge, Bakht Fakhr Behzad, on Saturday extended the interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz till January 21 in a money-laundering case.

In this case, Premier Shehbaz and his other son, Hamza Shehbaz, have already been acquitted by the court. The court also issued notices for the next hearing on the pleas of acquittal of co-accused Mohammad Usman, Zahid Ali and others, while separating the case of accused Syed Tahir Naqvi.

The court ordered the prosecution to present the complete challan of the case against Suleman Shehbaz.

The court said in its order that the investigation was still incomplete and that the investigator had sought an adjournment.

The court directed the FIA to complete the investigation on merit and present the complete record at the next hearing. On Saturday, Suleman and his counsel, Amjad Pervaiz, appeared before the court. Special Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa appeared on behalf of the Federal Investigation Agency and informed the court that a questionnaire was answered on Friday by Suleman.

The court replied, “What have you (FIA) been doing for 15 days?” The court

inquired as to when it had served notice on accused Suleman Shehbaz.

The investigation officer replied that Suleman was not summoned on Friday, but rather a reply was submitted on his behalf.

The FIA informed the court that the statement of Suleman Shehbaz was to be compared with the record. The agency assured the court that the investigation would not take much time.

The prosecution argued that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz had been acquitted in this case, and after their acquittal, the nature of the subject changed.

The counsel for Suleman argued that all the other accused are private individuals and there are no public officeholders among them, saying that requests for acquittal of the co-accused have been filed and notices issued.

The counsel argued that the court now has to look into the matter of whether the offence of anti-money laundering is applicable in this case or not.

The counsel alleged that the FIA is delaying the matter, saying that in the leading case, the challan was submitted after 14 months and that too at the request of Shehbaz Sharif.

The judge asked the FIA how many days were required for investigation. “After that, no excuse will be accepted,” the judge warned.

The agency requested a grant of 10 days, to which the court replied that the agency has been habitually delaying the case for five to ten years and adjourned the case until January 21.