ECP starts preparations for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has started preparations for general elections.
The ECP on Saturday wrote letters to all regional election commissioners in this regard. It directed them to send draft lists of polling stations to the police and agencies. After providing the lists, regional election commissioners have been asked to seek feedback from institutions concerned about their categorisation of sensitive and very sensitive polling stations. Army men and Rangers would be deployed at sensitive polling stations.
KARACHI: Local authorities have decided to deport illegally-settled Afghan nationals from the country following end of...
PARIS: A newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past Earth and the Sun in the coming...
BANNU/LAKKI MARWAT: There is no respite in attacks on police in KP's southern districts as two more incidents were...
LONDON: Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back on Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new...
PARIS: Iran drew international condemnation on Saturday as it executed two men for killing a paramilitary force member...
RAWALPINDI: People from all walks of life attended the marriage ceremony of daughter of Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed on...
Comments