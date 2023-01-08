 
Sunday January 08, 2023
ECP starts preparations for general elections

By INP
January 08, 2023
The Election Commission building in Islamabad. The ECP website.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has started preparations for general elections.

The ECP on Saturday wrote letters to all regional election commissioners in this regard. It directed them to send draft lists of polling stations to the police and agencies. After providing the lists, regional election commissioners have been asked to seek feedback from institutions concerned about their categorisation of sensitive and very sensitive polling stations. Army men and Rangers would be deployed at sensitive polling stations.

