JI’s protest against inflation begins today

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami is launching a nationwide protest movement against the historic worst inflation in the country from today.

JI ameer Siraj-ul-Haq announced the drive addressing a training workshop of central leaders in Manoorah on Saturday. The JI chied instructed the party workers to hold demonstrations at all district and tehsil headquarters against skyrocketing price hikes of basic commodities, and shortage of wheat flour. He appealed to the people to participate fully in the protest.

Naming PDM, PPP and PTI, he said all mainstream political parties had failed to resolve the issues of the masses.

He said the masses must have to get rid of such parties whose leadership was unable to steer the country out of crises.

He said the JI was the sole and real spokesperson of the people. The JI chief said people were standing in queues to buy wheat flour in every city while the rulers were not responsive to their miseries and troubles.

He said so-called leaders had usurped public money, bank loans and built properties. Siraj said if ill-gotten wealth of our so-called rulers was brought back to the country, the country will be able to pay foreign debt installments easily.

He lamented that the ruling parties had buried the process of accountability together, and were not serious in combating corruption. He accused the establishment of backing the PDM, the PPP and the PTI. He said the country was under 22nd programme of the IMF, and hectic begging was underway for its ninth installment since they considered IMF as their saviour. He asked the present and past rulers to tell the nation where the past loans of billions of dollars had gone?

Siraj said the business community was very worried due to the difficulties in the clearance of import consignment, people's businesses have been destroyed, thousands of containers were in the sea in Karachi as the LC were not being opened.

He said the treasury was empty and rulers were holding the beggar’s bowl.

He said solution to all problems is in enforcement of Islamic system. He urged the nation to support the JI to free future generations from the slavery of colonialism and its loyalists.