PMA for making PMDC powerful body

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) (Centre) mulled over the situation arising after Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) Bill approved by the Senate recently and stressed upon the government to make PMDC a powerful body to regulate medical education in the country without any political interference.

This was discussed at a meeting of Pakistan Medical Association (Centre), presided over by President Dr Hameed Ullah Khan, on Saturday to discuss the issues of re-established PMDC.

PMA believes that only an independent and powerful body can raise the standards of medical education in the country according to the international standards. The deteriorating standards of our medical education are just the result of political interference.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that government should change the policy of having controlled regulatory body. PMDC should be formed with democratic spirit and elected representation should be given to all stakeholders through electoral process. The meeting unanimously demanded the government make PMDC an autonomous, democratic, transparent and independent body for the improvement of medical education to produce competent doctors in the country and improve Healthcare Delivery System.