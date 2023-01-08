‘The corrupt being acquitted’

LAHORE : Spokesperson for CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement has said the children of the corrupt gangs are being acquitted in corruption cases.

The decision of our country's destiny should be made by the power of public mandate instead of the corrupt mafia.

We will not let the mission of enemy countries succeed at any cost, she said in a statement about the judgement to restore assets of Ishaq Dar and his bank accounts. She said thieves are acquitted of all charges of corruption by giving them NRO Plus.

It seems that the imported government would nominate Ishaq Dar for the Presidential Award for being a champion of corruption, she said.