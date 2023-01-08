‘Right to information vital to ensure transparency in govt affairs’

LAHORE : District Right To Information (RTI) Centres will help protect basic right of the common man. RTI Act is actually the spirit of real democracy. Freedom of Information Act is a precursor to public revolution. Instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners in Punjab for the establishment of RTI centres. Transparency is a big challenge for corrupt elites. The elites should come forward to help humanity.

These views were expressed by Chief Information Commissioner Punjab Mahboob Qadir Shah, founder and Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, RTI expert Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah and AS (Home) Malik Awais while addressing in an inter-provincial workshop held at Alhamra by Punjab Information Commission, Deputy Commissioner Office Lahore and Centre for Peace and Development Initiative.

Addressing the participants, Chief Information Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah said that to ensure transparency in day to day government affairs, the law bestows a common man to enquire about utilisation of resources and power by government functionaries and it does not conceal any information from the public.

He said PIC is struggling from day first to apprise the right of the common man to ensure transparency and right to information.

Expressing his views in the workshop, RTI expert and former information commissioner Mukhtar Ahmed Ali imparted training to the officers from across the province on the importance of self-disclosure of information and its implementation.

He said that public bodies are bound to disclose all basic information under section 4 through the official website for the convenience of the citizens.

On this occasion, Malik Awais, Additional Secretary (Home), read out the message of Additional Chief Secretary (Homed) Asad Ullah Khan in which he said that the government of the Punjab supported the idea of RTI centres at district level and system of self-disclosure of information.

He said that he has issued directions to all deputy commissioners to ensure implementation on Transparency and Right to Information Act.

Motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah said that a transparent government through RTI is the death of corrupt elites. He emphasised on the proper awareness regarding Right to Information Act for better understanding of the common man.

Founder and Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib appreciated the efforts of Chief Information Commissioner for organising this wonderful and informative workshop. He said that social and economic revolution can be brought by ensuring implementation on the Right to Information Act and by using the decisions of Punjab Information Commission.

He said the elites should come forward to play their role in solving the suffering of humanity.

At the end of the ceremony Chief Information Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah thanked the distinguished guests and officers from across the Punjab and expressed his commitment that the commission will continue its struggle to remove all obstacles in the way of disclosure of information to improve governance and transparency in official matters.

At the end of the event Chief Information Commissioner distributed honorary shields and certificates to the participants.