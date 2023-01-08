Flour price increased

LAHORE : Flour prices have jacked up on Saturday for the eighth time in the span of two months in Lahore.

According to a report, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Lahore while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. The price of 1kg bag has increased by Rs10 in the provincial capital and is now being sold at Rs160.

The shortage and increased prices of wheat have caused the hike in flour prices. The prices are now increasing on daily basis. Earlier, the prices of flour reached an all time high in several cities of Pakistan as the flour crisis worsens. The prices of flour touched record highs selling at Rs150 per kg in Lahore, Sukkur and Peshawar due to the shortage of wheat in Punjab.

Due to the suspension of wheat supply from Punjab the price of a 20kg bag of flour in Peshawar has increased to Rs3,000. Despite the wheat price fixed at Rs3,000 per maund the Punjab government supplied wheat to flour mills at Rs2,200 per maund.