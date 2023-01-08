Cash, valuables looted in many hits

LAHORE : Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, cars and motorcycles worth lakhs of rupees and other valuables in several incidents of theft and robbery in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Five robbers broke into the house of one Mazhar in Islampura area, took the family hostage at gunpoint and looted five million rupees in cash and 30 tolas of gold.

In another incident, the robbers snatched a tractor trolley loaded with iron bars from one Arif Ali in Shadbagh area. The accused abandoned the empty tractor trolley in Mominpura area.

Robbers snatched 3,400 Turkish Lira and I-Phone 11 from one Zubair at gunpoint in Faisal Town area, 3 lakh rupees cash from one Nazir at gunpoint in Hadyara area, 10,000 rupees, mobile phone and ID card from one Anas Nazir in Batapur area, mobile phone and 18,000 rupees from one Naeem in Shadbagh area, mobile phone from one Awais in Batapur area, 18,000 rupees and a mobile phone from one Shafiq in Nishtar Colony area, 45,000 rupees at gun point from one Saad in Johar Town area, 79,000 rupees, ID card and a mobile phone from one Mubashir Iqbal in Township area, mobile phone from one Saboor in Sanda area, 2,000 rupees and two mobile phones from one Sajid in Shahdara area, mobile phone from one Zulqarnain in Batapur area, mobile phone from one Dil Muhammad in Shadbagh area, mobile phone from one Hasan in Sherakot area and a mobile phone from one Mahmood in Hanjarwal area. Robbers snatched a motorcycle from Abdul Hameed at gun point in Ichhra area. Cars were stolen from Ghalib Market, Gulbarg, Harbanspura, Barki and motorcycles were stolen from Kahana, Defence and Lorry Adda area.

Three robbers arrested: CIA Civil Lines police arrested three alleged robbers and recovered illegal weapons from them on Saturday. The arrested robbers were identified as Ejaz, Adeel and Arsalan.

Manawan police arrested two drug pushers Farooq and Asif and recovered 3kg charas from their possession. Baghbanpura police arrested four bootleggers and recovered 110-liter liquor from them.

1,008 road accidents: At least five persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,008 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents five people died whereas 915 were injured. Around 477 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 438 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

SSP holds orderly room: SSP Admin held an orderly room at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Saturday.

More than 350 serving and retired police officers and officials posted in various units of Lahore police including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, City Traffic Police Lahore, Special Protection Unit appeared in the orderly room for redress of their grievances.

SSP Admin issued orders on more than 250 cases after considering them for proper disposal. He issued orders on 30 welfare related requests of police employees including their financial assistance.

He further directed to process the requests pertaining to transfer postings and leaves of more than 135 police personnel according to the SOPs. He also issued orders for proper action on requests for change of inquiry and re-inquiry in different matters of police employees.

60-year-old woman found dead: A 60-year-old woman was found dead near Ghazi Road Factory Area on Saturday.

Police claimed that the woman, yet to be identified, might have died of cold weather. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was found dead lying under the Data Darbar Metro Bridge on Saturday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.