People are talking about

— the absurd rule that students of higher education can start studying for a new elective subject only if they start afresh from the first semester, although they have studied the same subjects in the first four semesters, except for their major elective. People say the HEC should formulate a rational criterion regarding the issue so that students are not discouraged from switching to their fields of interest where they can excel and contribute to the progress of the country in a better way.

— the sad fact that mindless, ever-increasing social media use has shifted the focus from ourselves to a world dominated by useless content in the name of entertainment, which encourages unruliness and has made us irresponsible, devoid of insight and originality. People say such unsavoury practices are normalised by the people who remain in search of the limelight but we as a society need to introspect and censure ourselves for our failure to bring up a tolerant, civilised and well-behaved young generation.

— the fact that milk has the potential to be a lucrative industry if it is organised by introducing best farming practices and training dairy farmers, while a major change is required in terms of infrastructure to preserve the quality of the milk supplied by them. People say Pakistan is among the top four largest milk producers in the world but over 25% of milk is wasted due to storage issues, so it is a question of awareness at a national level.

— how some public health protection organisations and other elements are advocating for the government to increase the levies on the tobacco sector because they believe this measure will curb consumption and raise government revenues. People say to the contrary, given that smuggling is already rampant in this sector, more people will turn to smuggled cigarettes in order to dodge the new tax and the numbers of smokers will remain roughly the same, while government revenues will actually fall.

— the fact that in almost all government offices one comes across banners, signs and boards exhorting one and all to ‘Say No to Corruption,’ even written in bold letters below the portraits of the Quaid-i-Azam but to no affect as haggling and bargaining over bribes take place in the same room. People say the government would do well to remove these signs of hypocrisy from all its offices and at least be realistic about what goes on, if nothing else.

— the current economic situation in Pakistan and how, in order to address these issues and improve the situation, it will be important for the government to implement pro-growth policies such as investing in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. People say this could help stimulate economic growth and create jobs, while additionally, addressing structural issues such as the business environment and increasing access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprise, could also help to improve the economy.

— the disheartening condition of Shangla’s educated youth who work in coalmines for lack of opportunities and how their relatives struggle to recognise them because they cannot differentiate among their sons, fathers or husbands as coal dust covers them from head to toe. People say the government should give these young men the same opportunities like those in other parts of the country, as they too deserve to lead a normal, prosperous life instead of working in killer coalmines. — I.H.