Wheat quota increased

Rawalpindi : Punjab government has increased the wheat quota for Rawalpindi by 500 metric tons, said District Food Controller Sufyan Asif Awan, says a press release.

The quota has been increased from 3,700 metric tons to 4,200 metric tons, district food controller said. There has been an artificial shortage and fall in the price of wheat, he said. He said, “The supply of cheap flour is also going on at 86 sale points through trucks in the city.” “A 20-kg bag is being sold at Rs1,295, while a 10-kg bag at Rs648,” he added. He said that special teams were working to ensure supply of cheap flour at official rates in the markets of Rawalpindi.

Wheat quota across Punjab has been increased from 21 thousand metric tons to 26 thousand metric tons, the official said. Ex-vice chairman Punjab Flour Mills Association Raza Ahmad Shah has welcomed the increase in wheat quota for Rawalpindi. Due to the increase in wheat stock in Punjab, the flour crisis is likely to end soon. The Punjab Food Department has increased the production of wheat in Punjab from 21 thousand tons per day to 26 thousand tons per month.

The addition of five thousand tons of wheat in Punjab will help in ending the crisis. There is a possibility of substantial reduction in the rate of wheat in Rawalpindi as well. The price of wheat available at private level is also likely to decrease by Rs200 per 40 kg. As the price has been reduced from Rs5,200 to Rs5,000 per 40 kg.