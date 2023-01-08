School organises annual sports week

Rawalpindi : A healthy body leads to a healthy mind and a healthy mind is the most important tool you can have as a business owner. And in today’s fast developing world, besides mental training, physical training of children is also very important and for it Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School is playing its part diligently. Like every academic year, Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School and College organised annual Sports Week with great fanfare providing ample opportunities and level playing field to the students to exhibit their sporting skills.

The chief guest of the ceremony was social activist, Liaquat Shah, while those in attendance included Anglo Arabic Old Boys Association President Abdul Waheed Malik, General Secretary Mazhar Hafeez, Principal Manzoor Hussain, faculty and students in large numbers.

After parade inspection, Principal and Executive Committee members opened the games by igniting the Sports Week torch and later releasing balloons in the air. Later the national anthem was sung.

The students from Montessori to 12th standards participated in different races like relay race, fruity race, rabbit race, three leg race and a karate show. The top three positions holders were awarded medals and certificates for their achievements.

In order to promote interschool camaraderie, teams from different schools were invited for the sports week for badminton, cricket and football matches. Anglo Eleven and President Eleven also had a cricket match to teach the kids art of discipline and team skills.

Participants of the gala appreciated the variety of games and activities saying that extra curriculum activities are important to strengthen the core muscles of children and sharpening their minds.

Besides the school’s students, parents, guardians and other guests witnessed the ceremony and encouraged the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Waheed Malik pointed out to the students that the importance of balancing their time and improving their work ethics by giving considerate amount of time to education besides enjoying sports. He congratulated the management team for organising the Sports Week.

Principal Manzoor Hussain congratulated the winners and appreciated the other participants for their sportsmanship. He also appreciated teachers for helping the students in bringing out their talent and sportsmanship spirit.