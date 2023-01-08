Alleged Afghan militant escapes from police custody

Islamabad : An alarming situation created when an Afghan militant active in federal capital as criminal for a long time, escaped from the police custody when he was taken from Adila Jail to Islamabad District Courts.

The Margalla police have registered a criminal case, on the direction of IGP Islamabad, under section 223/224 PPC and 155/C of the Police Order 2002 against two police officers on the allegation of facilitating the absconder involved in heinous crimes, on the complaint of DSP (Headquarters) Mohammad Ayub.

The police have arrested both the police officers and initiated an investigation about their involvement in facilitating the fugitive in his escape, police said.

Afghan gangster Haleem Khan was running a gang of criminals, active in Islamabad. The fugitive belonged to village Daranwa Kalay Shahi, Jalalabad, Afgha­nistan. He was involved in over 20 robberies and other heinous cases. “The accused was arrested by Subzi Mandi police station and sent to jail on judicial remand”, police said.

The suspect was taken out from Adiala Jail after completing legal requirements to produce him before the court of law, the police said and added that he was detained in the Bakhshi Khan (a lockup in the jurisdiction of District Courts area) in tight security till the time the court called him for hearing of the case.

“But the handcuffed suspect escaped from the Kutcheri lockup, allegedly with the help of the police deployed for his custody,” the police believed.

The Adila Jail administration found him missing in counting when the under trial accused were taken back to the jail, the jail sources said. The IGP Islamabad conveyed a message that the investigation against the police officers involved in facilitating the accused, should be conducted without any influence from any side.

The police, with the help of secret agencies, have started search operations in various areas of Islamabad, police said adding that the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to avoid any reaction from the Afghan gangsters.

The IGP Islamabad, when contacted by this correspondent, said that two high level teams have been constituted under the supervision of two Capital Police Officers (CPOs) to search and arrest the suspect at large.

Meanwhile, the capital police have contacted the KP police to seek help in the arrest of the fugitive.