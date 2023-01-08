400 saplings planted along 11th Avenue

Islamabad : The civic agency has planted 400 saplings at 11th Avenue and more saplings will also be planted on both of its sides to provide green cover to the motorists.

According to the details, the trees planted at this site are grown up, which means these have been shifted to this avenue from some other construction sites.

Some social circles have pointed out that a large number of trees are being removed from green belt between sectors F-10/2 and F-11/3 for construction of 11th Avenue. But the civic agency has maintained that every tree being removed would be shifted to other place with the help of modern machinery.

It will be a third signal-free avenue in the federal capital to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic. It starts from IJ Principal Road and ends at Khyaban-e-Iqbal.

The total length of this project is 5.5 km and will have three lanes on each side while an interchange will be constructed at Khayaban-e-Iqbal where it will be merged with existing Margalla Road. The total cost of the project is Rs3.9 billion and it will be completed till June this year.

A number of road and other development projects are underway and many more will be launched next year. The environmentalists allege that natural environment is being damaged for development of the capital city.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is of the view that the work on a project to connect under construction Margalla Highway with the rest of the city has been initiated after approval from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). An official has claimed that they are pursuing a policy that states that if any tree is removed for any construction project then it is safely shifted to some other place.

“We are not wasting even a single tree for the development projects that are underway in line with the Islamabad Master Plan,” he said.