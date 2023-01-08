UK to host international meet on Ukraine war crimes probe

LONDON: The UK will host a meeting of justice ministers in March to discuss ways to support the International Criminal Court´s investigation of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the government said on Saturday.

The ICC based in The Hague is currently carrying out an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan is set to take part in the March meeting with ministers from around the world, London said.

Khan in December urged the international community to get behind and fund the ICC probe, saying: “We need the tools to do the job. We do not have those tools.” The UK government said the meeting “aims to increase the global financial and practical support being offered to the ICC and coordinate efforts to ensure it has all it needs to carry out investigations and prosecute those responsible”.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who will co-host the meeting.