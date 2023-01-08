UK to host international meet on Ukraine war crimes probe

LONDON: The UK will host a meeting of justice ministers in March to discuss ways to support the International Criminal Court´s investigation of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the government said on Saturday.
The ICC based in The Hague is currently carrying out an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan is set to take part in the March meeting with ministers from around the world, London said.
Khan in December urged the international community to get behind and fund the ICC probe, saying: “We need the tools to do the job. We do not have those tools.” The UK government said the meeting “aims to increase the global financial and practical support being offered to the ICC and coordinate efforts to ensure it has all it needs to carry out investigations and prosecute those responsible”.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who will co-host the meeting.
TEHRAN: Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months...
BEIJING: China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s...
MOSCOW: Moscow insisted on Saturday its army was observing a ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas despite...
WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is little more than a week old but it’s...
WASHINGTON: A six-year-old boy opened fire in an elementary school classroom in the eastern US state of Virginia on...
WASHINGTON: Kevin McCarthy was named as the new speaker of the US House of Representatives on Saturday, ending days of...
Comments