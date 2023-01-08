Six-year-old boy held after shooting teacher in US

WASHINGTON: A six-year-old boy opened fire in an elementary school classroom in the eastern US state of Virginia on Saturday, seriously injuring a teacher, police said.
No students were hurt in the incident at Richneck Elementary School in the coastal city of Newport News.
“The individual is a six-year-old student. He is right now in police custody,” local police chief Steve Drew told a news conference, adding that “this was not an accidental shooting”.
Police said that the victim was a teacher in her 30s and her injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
“I’m in shock, and I’m disheartened,” said the city’s superintendent of schools, George Parker.
“We need the community’s support to make sure that guns are not available to youth.”
