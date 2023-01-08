US approves new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday approved a highly anticipated new drug designed to slow cognitive decline in patients in mild and early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
The FDA approval of the drug, Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, comes just days after the regulatory agency was harshly criticised in a congressional report for its green-lighting of another Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm.
And it was granted despite trial results showing the monoclonal antibody treatment carries risks of brain swelling and bleeding.
