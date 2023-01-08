 
Sudan journalists detained over leaked video

By AFP
January 08, 2023

NAIROBI: Media rights groups have called for South Sudanese authorities to release six journalists detained after footage was leaked reportedly showing President Salva Kiir urinating on himself.

The staff with the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation were arrested on Tuesday by agents from the National Security Service, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, citing media reports and other sources familiar with the case.

