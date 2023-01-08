Kukikhel’s jirga discusses rehabilitation issues

JAMRUD: A consultative jirga on Saturday discussed the rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced Kukikhel families of Rajgal area in Tirah.

Speakers on the occasion, demanded an honorable rehabilitation of the second phase of the tribespersons.

The elders presented traditional Lungi to Jamrud Press Club president Sajid Ali Kukikhel for giving media coverage to the rehabilitation and resettlement issues.

Malik Faizullah Jan Kukikhel chaired the Jirga, in which a large number of people participated. Faizullah Jan said on the occasion that the second phase of the rehabilitation is taking place after 13 years.

He said the Kukikhel tribe had left the area 14 years ago and settled in Jamrud and other areas where they were forced to live in miserable conditions at homes, rooms, mosques, education and health facilities during the war against terrorism.