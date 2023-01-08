People in S Waziristan rally against lawlessness

WANA: A large number of people, including workers of various political parties, staged a protest rally against the rising wave of militancy and lawlessness in the restive South Waziristan tribal district.

The Wana Ulasi Pasoon had organised the protest at Rustam Bazaar in Wana.

The workers of Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, National Democratic Movement, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party participated in the protest.

The members of the civil society organizations, lawyers, traders and the general public also attended the protest rally.

Carrying banners and placards, the participants of the rally condemned the rising acts of subversion and demanded the government to play its role in maintaining law and order in the province, particularly the merged districts.

Chanting slogans against the spike in militancy, they asked the authorities to take steps to improve the worsening law and order in South Waziristan.

The speakers said that it was the responsibility of the state to provide protection to its citizens. They said that the poor law and order and rising militancy had created a sense of insecurity among the local people.

The leaders of Wana Ulasi Pasoon asked the government to take action against the wanted persons as per the law. The protesters demanded the government to set up more checkpoints in the troubled spot and ensure the patrolling of the police to check lawlessness.

They said that action should be taken against those who were violating the law. The police, they said, should go after the drug peddlers and other anti-social elements.

The protesters said that the people were protesting against the incidents of target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.