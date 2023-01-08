Commendation certificates sought for cops

PESHAWAR: The Punjab Police wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police recommending the award of appreciation certificates to officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department who helped recover two kidnapped persons.
The letter by the Punjab Police chief appreciated the officials of the local police as well as the Intelligence Bureau and KP CTD for making efforts to recover two British Pakistanis who were kidnapped from Khushab.
The kidnappers were demanding Rs350 million as ransom for their release.
