Algeria extend Djamel contract to 2026

ALGIERS: Djamel Belmadi has extended his contract as Algeria coach until 2026, Djahid Zefizef, the president of the national football federation, announced on Friday.

The decision ended speculation over Belmadi, who was dubbed Algeria’s “minister

of happiness” after leading the Fennecs to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2019 but faced a social media campaign for his dismissal after failing to qualify for this years African finals and for the World Cup

“Belmadi is currently focused on his work, and does not pay attention to what is said or the criticism aimed at him lately,” Zefizef said.

He said that Belmadi’s coaching staff had also been retained.

“We have set clear objectives for the next two Africa Cup of Nations,” Zefizef added. Belmadi, 46, has been Algeria coach since August 2018.