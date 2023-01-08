Ashfaq leads but Shabbir in hunt for Sindh Open title

KARACHI: The Airmen Golf Club is considered to be the toughest golf course in Pakistan, especially in windy conditions. But if there is one player who can deal with the elements on this long and challenging course, its local pro Mohammad Ashfaq.

And it showed.

The experienced Ashfaq followed his opening round 71 with another impressive score of two-under-par 70 to take a slim one-shot lead in the penultimate round of the Sindh Open Golf Championship on Saturday.

But despite his consistency and the fact that he knows the Airmen course better than anyone, Ashfaq won’t be the hot favourite for the Sindh Open title on Sunday. That would be Shabbir Iqbal, the man who bounced back from an unimpressive start to win the CNS Open at the Karachi Golf Club last week.

Just like at KGC, Shabbir started poorly at Airmen by carding a forgettable round of 74 on the opening day. But the Pakistan No.1, easily the most celebrated professional in national golf, was back in full flow as he fired a superb round of 68 to catapult himself in contention for the title.

Shahbaz Masih who was leading the pack on the opening day after carding 69 slipped to third place on the leader-board after returning with a card of 75 on Saturday. Misal Khan surprised everyone when he carded the vest round of the day – 66 – to take the joint fourth place with Akbar Mehroze (73).

Meanwhile, in the amateurs’ category, Lahore’s Mohammad Arsalan took a four-shot lead after carding 74 in the second round for an aggregate of 149. Salman Jahangir, also from Lahore, scored 73 to take the second place at 153. In third place was Omar Khalid followed by Yashal Shah, Umair Saleem and Arsalan Shikoh.