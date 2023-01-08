Australia chase Sydney victory after declaration

SYDNEY: Skipper Pat Cummins bowled Australia into contention to pull off a stunning victory with a fiery spell against South Africa in an absorbing third Sydney Test on Saturday.
Cummins captured three for 29 in a hostile 14 overs to set up the Australians for a dramatic final day charge for victory to complete a series clean sweep against the hapless Proteas.
At the close on day four, South Africa were batting for survival at 149 for six in reply to Australia’s 475 for four declared first innings with Marco Jansen on 10 and Simon Harmer six.
The outgunned South Africans have only passed 200 once so far in this series.
The Australians need 14 more wickets to pull off an astonishing victory despite so much time lost and cannot be counted out after rocking the tourists in Saturday’s two compelling sessions of the rain-marred Test.
“I’m pretty excited about tomorrow,” said spinner Nathan Lyon. “It’s going to be an exciting day’s cricket, we know what we have
to do.”
Josh Hazlewood made the initial breakthrough, removing Dean Elgar for 15 continuing the Proteas’ skipper’s wretched series of low scores.
Hazlewood, bowling a lively opening spell, got Elgar with a brutal short-pitched delivery which clipped his glove for a catch by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
Lyon stunned Sarel Elwee who did not play a shot and was bowled top of off-stump for 18 leaving the tourists 37-2 in the 18th over.
Four balls later Cummins claimed his first victim with Heinrich Klaasen, caught off a vicious lifter leg-side by Carey for two.
Hazlewood broke through again after tea with an inswinger that kissed the edge of Temba Bavuma’s bat for Carey to do the rest.
Bavuma clouted two sixes off Lyon in his 35 off 74 balls but was a big wicket for the Aussies to leave the visitors 85-4 in the 39th over.
“Reverse swing is in play, with a little bit of variable bounce, the short ball is difficult to play because of how slow it is coming off the wicket,” Hazlewood said.
“I think Ash (Agar) and Gazza (Lyon), it’s a big day tomorrow for them with the ball spinning with lefties and righties for them both to work with, there will be plenty happening tomorrow.”
Cummins removed Khaya Zondo with a superb yorker that trapped him leg before wicket for 39 and South Africa’s fifth wicket.
The skipper charged in to lead the Australian bowling assault with two fearsome deliveries thudding into Marco Jansen’s upper body.
Cummins quickly got another wicket, with Kyle Verreynne edging to Steve Smith at slip for 19 for Smith’s 151st Test catch.
“We’ve just got to stick to our basics, that’s what we’ve done over the last 10 years or so .. thrilling day tomorrow, do the basics well and see how we go,” Lyon said.
After rain again prevented play in the morning session following Friday’s washout, Cummins declared his team’s first innings post-lunch to chase victory.
Cummins’s decision to declare deprived opener Usman Khawaja of a first Test double century, with the elegant opener stranded on 195 not out.
Score Board
Australia won the toss
Australia 1st innings
Khawaja not out 195
Warner c Jansen b Nortje 10
Labuschagne c Verreynne b Nortje 79
Smith c and b Maharaj 104
Head c sub (Dussen) b Rabada 70
Renshaw not out 5
Extras:(lb5, nb6, w1) 12
Total:131 overs 475
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-147, 3-356, 4-468
Did not bat: A. Carey, A. Agar, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J.Hazlewood
Bowling: Rabada 28-3-119-1, Nortje 22-5-55-2, Jansen 25-4-79-0, Maharaj 25-1-108-1, Harmer 31-3-109-0
South Africa 1st innings
Elgar c Carey b Hazlewood 15
Erwee b Lyon 18
Klaasen c Carey b Cummins 2
Bavuma c Carey b Hazlewood 35
Zondo lbw b Cummins 39
Verreynne c Smith b Cummins 19
Jansen not out 10
Harmer not out 6
Extras:(b1, nb4) 5
Total: 59 overs 149
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-37, 3-37,
4-85, 5-130, 6-137
Did not bat: K. Maharaj, K. Rabada,
A. Nortje
Bowling: Hazlewood 12-3-29-2,
Cummins 14-5-29-3, Lyon 25-8-65-1, Agar 7-1-19-0, Head 1-0-6-0
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Paul Reiffel
